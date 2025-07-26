Newest Ravens Star Excited for Next Chapter
Jaire Alexander has already helped the Baltimore Ravens solidify their standing in the NFL hierarchy, and he's yet to even play a game for the franchise.
Summer additions like the veteran cornerback have been the kind of margin moves that have gotten analysts excited about the 2025 Ravens, already favored as a championship pick given their all-around talented roster and star power at the top.
Just as Alexander promises to bolster Baltimore's critically-acclaimed secondary, he's similarly excited to make an impact with his new team alongside its franchise player.
Alexander has experience alongside Ravens centerpiece Lamar Jackson, having shared the Louisville Cardinals' locker room nearly a decade ago, and has named the 2x MVP and the Ravens culture he's helped cultivate as some of the features he's most looking forward to about the upcoming season.
"[Lamar Jackson] is my boy. [We're on a] first name, last name basis," Alexander said. "So, it's funny. We were always talking about [playing together again], so it is crazy how God works and brought us together. So, I'm happy."
Jackson memorably advocated for Alexander before being the first to welcome the Pro Bowl cornerback to the team, recognizing the need for another veteran in the backfield while wanting to see his old friend yanked from an increasingly-untenable situation with the Green Bay Packers.
He went down as one of the more impactful offseason signings once the free agency portion of the summer wrapped up, and recognizes how special the situation he now finds himself back in as a defensive player and key voice on a contender.
"I'm in love," Alexander said of his new surroundings in Baltimore. "What can I say? The weather is great. The fans are great. The city is great, so I think I'm in a great place...It's actually an amazing feeling. Defenses win championships, so I'm in the right place to do that."
