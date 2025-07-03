Ravens WR Opens Up on Cowboys Trade Talks
After signing a three-year, $36.75 million extension last month, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is now under contract through the 2029 season and couldn't be happier about it.
However, his future in Baltimore wasn't always this clear.
Bateman, 25, increased his value exponentially in 2024 as he caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, all career-highs by far. So, he went to the Ravens and asked for a raise, and when they were hesitant, a trade became a legitimate possibility.
In particular, the Dallas Cowboys emerged as a strong suitor for Bateman, as he admitted himself in an interview with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
“I went through a lot of things with the Cowboys and all of that with my contract,” Bateman said. “There was a time when I didn’t know what was going to happen. (The Cowboys talks) were a thing, for sure. It was a possibility. I don’t want to deny that. But you know, [general manager Eric] DeCosta, he’s always making magic work, and he made it work. And I’m thankful for that.”
While Bateman would've been open to a trade if contract talks broke down, his heart remained with the Ravens the entire time. Fortunately for him, he and the team were able to come to an agreement.
“That’s the first thing I told him [DeCosta]: I don’t want to go anywhere else. ‘I know you’ve got a lot of stuff to work through and we’ll figure it out when we figure it out,’” Bateman said. “It took time, but it takes time with a lot of people’s contracts. He had a lot of contracts to get done, and maybe more to get done in the future. To be a priority for him in that way is important. He shows he values me.”
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman took a while to prove himself as he had just 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns in his first three seasons. Despite that, the Ravens showed their belief in Bateman by signing him to a two-year extension worth just under $13 million last offseason. While many raised eyebrows at the move, it proved to be a worthwhile investment for Baltimore.
Now, after Bateman's breakout performance in 2024, the Ravens rewarded him with another raise, and it looks to be in both parties' best interest.
