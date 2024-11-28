Ravens' Derrick Henry Responds to Chargers Star's Shade
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry beat the Los Angeles Chargers in more ways than one this week.
On Monday night, Henry rushed for 140 yards on just 24 carries to help the Ravens earn a crucial 30-23 win on the road. Apparently, that wasn't good enough for the Chargers, though.
After the game, Chargers star pass-rusher Khalil Mack hilariously claimed that it's "not hard" to play against Henry, despite the star running back averaging nearly six yards per carry against Los Angeles. Even though the Chargers held Henry out of the end zone for the first time this season, it's not like he struggled much at all.
"That's the thing, man. I don't think it's hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again. That's all," Mack said, per NFL Network's Bridget Condon.
To be fair, Mack clarified his comments soon after by saying it was "absolutely" challenging to face Henry, but also added "if he comes to my side, I got him."
Clearly, Henry wasn't paying that trash talk any mind. When asked for his thoughts on Mack's comments, Henry delivered a cold, cutting response without even trying.
"I don't care," Henry said Wednesday. "That [stuff] doesn't matter. We won."
It also didn't help that the Chargers allowed a season-high 212 rushing yards against the Ravens, as well as a season-high 30 points. Sure seems like Baltimore figured out its opponent as the game went on, particularly on the ground.
Henry has been dominant throughout the entire season, rushing for 1,325 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns through 12 games. There were some concerns about his age and fit in the offense early on, but he's been nothing short of outstanding for most of the season, and Monday night was no exception.
If the Ravens and Chargers meet again in the playoffs, as Mack seems to want, then the defense better be prepared fo another healthy dose of King Henry.
