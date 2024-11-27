NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Remain A 'Scary Contender'
The Baltimore Ravens found their groove again with a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Lamar Jackson dazzled again with an efficient performance, completing 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while also reaching the end zone on the ground. Baltimore also got it going on the ground, running for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry had 24 carries for 140 yards and Justice Hill had a 51-yard rushing touchdown.
The Ravens also had a strong performance on defense, tallying four sacks and six tackles for loss while keeping the Chargers out of the end zone after their opening drive until the game was already decided.
With the win, Baltimore saw movement all over the place after falling out of the top five in most power rankings after its Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3). The Ravens will have another opportunity to cement themselves as one of the league's best on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Here's where the Ravens landed across NFL power rankings.
NFL.com: No. 5
Last week: No. 7
"No player and no team go from preheat mode to nuclear hot faster than Lamar Jackson and the Ravens...Just a three-quarters assault in a battle of AFC heavyweights, and the Ravens -- even with their usual slew of penalties -- were a class above the Chargers in this edition of the Harbowl."
Yahoo Sports: No. 5
Last week: No. 6
"Even when the Ravens start slow, they can easily put up 30 points. The defense played one of its better games too on Monday night, holding the Chargers to one touchdown outside of garbage time. They're still a scary contender, especially if the defense continues to come along."
CBS Sports: No. 6
Last week: No. 7
"They got back to playing Ravens football on the road to beat the Chargers. They were physical and got Derrick Henry going again."
Sports Illustrated: No. 7
Last week: No. 4
"A spicy game from John Harbaugh, though we would all be pretty confident handing the ball off to Derrick Henry on fourth and short, too, especially when we consider how far this Chargers defense still has to go before the talent meets Jim Harbaugh’s expectations. Kyle Hamilton shifted back to more of a traditional safety in this game which seemed to put a clamp on Los Angeles’s offensive plans."
ESPN: No. 8
Last week: No. 7
"With quarterback Lamar Jackson among the favorites to win his third Most Valuable Player award, the offense has carried the Ravens and kept them in the race for the AFC North title. Their offense ranks in the top three in total yards (first, 426.7 per game), rushing (second, 180.2), passing (third, 246.5) and points (second, 29.8). The biggest concern is a pass defense that ranks 31st in the NFL (277.7 yards allowed per game) and has allowed a league-worst 31 completions of 25 yards or longer. Another issue is special teams, where usually dependable kicker Justin Tucker is enduring one of his worst seasons (17-of-23 on field goal attempts)."
