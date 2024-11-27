Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Supporting Important Cause in Special Way
In a sense, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is a general of the defense, quite the fitting distinction considering his background.
Neither Hamilton's mother nor his father served in the military, but his grandfather was a member of the U.S. Army. As a result, the All-Pro safety felt a close kinship with the military community from a young age.
"I think I've always had the utmost respect for military and military families as well," Hamilton said in an exclusive interview with Baltimore Ravens On SI. "I think the military is underappreciated in a sense. I think a lot of Americans do appreciate the military, but what they do for us on a day-by-day basis, just a lot of glory isn't given to them for the job that they're doing here and abroad.
"And, you know, keeping us free and keeping us able to do what we do, play football, whatever it may be."
Now, Hamilton has the perfect chance to honor the community he's grown to appreciate so much.
As part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, Hamilton is partnering with USAA and Our Military Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children whose parents are actively deployed or have been injured in combat. To kick off this partnership, Hamilton invited kids from military kids with a special trip through the Ravens' practice facility, allowing them to see the human side of an NFL athlete.
"I met them in the team meeting room, and it was cool to see all of them from different ages. I think around like eight or seven to about 14, and they're all really, really good kids, and they listen, and they were interested and curious," Hamilton said. "Once we got to the football field and basketball court, they were competing with each other a lot and we were out there for a good 45 minutes to an hour, just throwing the ball around, playing basketball.
"I think that's probably the most memorable part for me, just kind of having fun, being able to humanize myself. An NFL player, that's somebody that they might have never thought they'd get a chance to meet or hang out with. It's just kind of reminding them that we're just normal guys at the end of the day."
On Tuesday, Hamilton revealed his special cleat design for the cause. One cleat honors the different branches of the military, while the other honors Our Military Kids with the organization's logo and children playing together. All done on a purple shoe, of course.
"My Cause My Cleats" spans Weeks 13 and 14, but with the Ravens having a bye in Week 14, Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles will mark their first and only appearance. Still, Hamilton went all out with the design, consulting Marcus Rivero of Soles By Sir to help bring his vision to life.
Football may be a vastly different occupation than serving in the military, but the lessons Hamilton learned from his family help him on his athletic journey all the same. As a player, yes, but especially as a person as well.
"I'd say it's just discipline," Hamilton said. "My mom, her adopted father was in the army, and she was born in South Korea, raised there until she was about 13, and then her mother married my grandfather who was stationed over there and then they came back to the States togehter. And my momlived on several bases in America and then eventually settled in Clarksville, Tennessee.
"I think that discipline, just having her upbringing, what she knew and passing it along to me, it's just kind of something that I've maintained throughout my whole life and something that helps me on a daily basis playing football."
