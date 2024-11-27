Ravens' Roquan Smith Takes Small Step Toward Return
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith missed his first game due to injury in his time with the team on Monday night, but it appears he's on the road to recovery.
According to the Ravens' injury report on Wednesday, which is an estimation as the team only held a walk-through, Smith was a limited participant as he continues to work through a hamstring injury. He did not participate in practice at all last week, so this is a good sign for the two-time Pro Bowler.
Smith, a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, is among the NFL's leaders in tackles with 110, and was actually tied for the most in the league entering Week 12. Even with a bit of a dip in his underlying numbers this season, Smith is the heart and soul of this defense without question.
The 27-year-old was certainly missed in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, though the exceptional play of linebackerf Malik Harrison helped soften the blow. Still, the Ravens want him back on the field for Sunday's game against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles.
Three Ravens, namely tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf/knee) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, were listed as did not participate. Kolar will reportedly miss about four weeks after breaking his arm against the Chargers, while Maulet has missed the past two games with injury. The one surprise is Van Noy, who had a sack against his former team on Monday night, though this could just be a rest day for the 33-year-old.
Aside from Smith, three other Ravens were listed as limited participants in defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf) and safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle). Pierce is the most notable of that group as Baltimore opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Jones has been limited for a few weeks now while Kane missed Monday's game.
The Ravens host the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!