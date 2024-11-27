Ravens' Dynamic Offense Earns New Nickname
When firing on all cylinders, the Baltimore Ravens' offense is not only among the best in the league this season, but among the best in recent memory as well.
Heading into Week 13, the Ravens rank first in total offense, second in rushing, third in passing and second in scoring, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. To dominate in so many categories at once is incredibly impressive, and reminiscent of some of the league's legendary offenses.
Particularly, some have likened this offense to The Greatest Show on Turf, the name given to the then-St. Louis Rams' offense from 1999-2001. This prompted FOX Sports' Chase Daniel, a former NFL quarterback, to bestow the Ravens' offense with its own nickname in the same vein.
"Everyone knows about The Greatest Show on Turf. This is the greatest show on grass," Daniel said on FS1's "The Facility." "They're making it look easy. The 1999 Rams ended with a Super Bowl. Will this Ravens team end with a Super Bowl as well? They looked like it [against the Chargers]."
The two stars of the show are clearly quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, both in the midst of incredible seasons. Jackson leads the league with 3,053 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to go along with 599 rushing yards and three touchdowns as he pushes for his third MVP award. Henry, meanwhile, leads the league with 13 rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 1,325 yards as he pushes for his second Offensive Player of the Year award.
Their feats are well-documented, but there's so many pieces that make this offense run. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman lead an emerging group of wide receivers, while Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely provide two strong weapons at tight end. Even the offensive line, a group many had fears about coming into the season, has emerged as a strong unit, penalties not withstanding.
Of course, that Rams team won a Super Bowl in 1999, besting the Tennessee Titans in a thriller. This Ravens team wants the same storybook ending, though of course, there's still a long way to go.
