Ravens Lose Daniel Jones To Vikings
Another chance to add some quarterback depth has passed the Baltimore Ravens by.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, free agent quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The Ravens were commonly mentioned as a potential suitor for Jones following his release from the New York Giants last week.
Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but unfortunately never lived up to his draft billing in the Big Apple. There were flashes of promise, like in 2022 when he helped the Giants make the NFC Divisional Round, but overall, his time in New York was a disappointment.
Things really started to go downhill after the Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension in the 2023 offseason. In 16 games since then, he's thrown just 10 touchdowns to 13 interrceptions while averaging just 186.2 passing yards per game. He was benched in favor of Tommy DeVito last week, then granted his release a few days later.
That left Jones with an interesting decision for the rest of this season: sign with a team near the bottom of the standings to try and compete for a starting job, or sign with a playoff contender to try and learn for the future. With him signing with the 9-2 Vikings, it's clear to see he chose the latter.
Jones obviously wouldn't have unseated Lamar Jackson as the Ravens' starter, but he could've had potential as a backup. He can make plays with his legs, so he seemingly would've fit in a Baltimore offense that plays to a dual-threat quarterback's strength. With the Ravens' top backup being 38-year-old Josh Johnson, he would've slot right in as the top option if Jackson were to go down.
Alas, Jones, who is shockingly the only NFC quarterback to beat Jackson head-to-head, wasn't meant to come to Baltimore.
