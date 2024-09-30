Ravens’ Derrick Henry Scores Insane TD on First Play
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry wasted no time at all.
On the very first offensive play of Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, Henry burst through the seam for an 87-yard touchdown run. That's now the longest run in Ravens history, as well as Henry's longest since 2020, when he won Offensive Player of the Year.
Have a look for yourself:
Henry, who joined the Ravens on a two-year deal this offseason, took a while to get going with two underwhelming games to start out, at least by his standards. That all changed last week against the Dallas Cowboys, when he rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns while averaging over six yards per carry. Now, he's already halfway to last week's total on just his first carry of the game.
"King Henry" is no stranger to long runs such as this. He's had several rushes of 70+ yards, including two of more than 90 yards. This rush doesn't quite hit the 90-yard mark, but it's very close.
Regardless, it's great to see vintage Henry in a Ravens uniform. He's a huge part of the offense, and now he's performing exactly as advertised.
Baltimore leads Buffalo 7-0 in the first quarter.
