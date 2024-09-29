Former Ravens QB Leads Colts to Huge Win
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was once again on full display today when he took over at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Anthony Richardson went down with a hip injury and was quickly ruled out of the rest of the game. That gave Flacco an opportunity to get onto the field for extended playing time.
In the time that he was given, Flacco ended up completing 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 168 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. His performanced led the Colts to a huge 27-24 win.
Just like last season, there are major questions about Richardson's ability to stay on the field for Indianapolis. Flacco signing with the Colts had a lot to do with a strong chance for playing time. This is exactly why the fit was so great for both the team and Flacco.
Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Flacco burst on the scene after Deshaun Watson went down with injury.
Even at 39 years old, Flacco is still a more than capable starting NFL quarterback. His glory days with the Ravens may be long gone, but he's still finding ways to make a major impact on the field.
Now, the question becomes, how long will Flacco be the starter?
More updates will become available in the near future about Richardson's status. However, if he is forced to miss any significant time, Indianapolis has to feel good about what they saw from Flacco. He's more than capable of keeping a team in contention.
While he may not be a Baltimore player, fans still enjoy seeing Flacco have success. As long as that success doesn't come against the Ravens, the majority of the fan base will continue rooting for him.
All of that being said, Baltimore is just a few hours away from kickoff on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens will look to emulate Flacco's success for Indianapolis and pull off a big-time win.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!