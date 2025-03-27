Ravens' Derrick Henry Sells $1.6 Million House
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is likely due for an extension in the near future, as despite his terrific first season with the team, he doesn't even rank in the top 10 in annual salary among players at his position.
In the meantime, though, the five-time Pro Bowler made a nice bit of money outside of football
According to TMZ, Henry recently sold his Dallas-area home to an unknown buyer for $1.6 million. Henry originally listed the 4,154-square-foot house for $1.8 million, but took the listing down and changed real estate agents before re-listing it at $1.6 million. Now, someone has reportedly bit on that asking price.
The 31-year-old running back previously bought the home because his girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas, is from Texas and has family in the Dallas area. Now that they have two children together, though, they've upgraded to their living situation, and presumably moved closer to Baltimore.
Funny enough, Henry owning a home in the area fueled speculation of him joining the Dallas Cowboys in free agency last offseason, but he joined the Ravens instead. Not only that, but he ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas in Week 3, marking his first truly great game as a Raven.
"I definitely wanted to come out here and be able to have an impact to give us a chance to win by the way I played," Henry told reporters after that game. "I feel like the first two weeks I kind of got going a little slow. But like I said, we're all tied in together, and we all just want to come out here and execute and be able to win – and we did that today. Being in Dallas – this is where the offseason is [for me and] where I spend most of my time in the offseason. It felt a little good today for sure."
At any rate, the Ravens are very happy that Henry ended up choosing them last offseason. He became the focal point of their offense in 2024, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns - tied for the most in the league - to finish fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting.
The Ravens also landed Henry on a two-year deal worth $16 million. An absolute steal, but they'll likely have to pay up after his incredible debut season.
