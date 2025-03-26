Ravens Must Replace One Offensive Starter in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have 11 picks to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft next month, and they will use those selections to help shape the future of the organization.
Some players in the upcoming rookie class will be asked to replace those currently making an impact for the Ravens.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks that the Ravens will end up taking offensive lineman Daniel Faalele's replacement at some point during the draft.
"Daniel Faalele is the kind of player who becomes tricky to evaluate as they hit free agency. He was originally drafted to play tackle, but the 25-year-old finally found his footing as a guard," Ballentine writes.
"He took a huge step forward after giving up eight sacks in his first two seasons while only playing 192 pass snaps, per Sports Info Solutions. After moving inside, he gave up just two sacks on 541 passing snaps."
"At first glance, the 2022 fourth-rounder is a prime candidate to be extended, but the Ravens are going to be pouring a lot of money into Linderbaum's new contract. Letting someone else pay Faalele in a year and drafting his replacement would allow them to have continuity while keeping cost low."
Faalele started all 17 games last season for the Ravens, and he is picking a good time to hit in stride as he becomes a free agent next spring. Faalele is on pace to start for the Ravens at left guard, but his teammate Ronnie Stanley's brand new contract limits the spending power for Eric DeCosta and the front office for the offensive line.
While Faalele has been serviceable for the Ravens, Baltimore may look to take someone who can step into his role in 2026 if the team chooses to move on from him.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!