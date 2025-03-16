DeAndre Hopkins, Derrick Henry Reunite With Ravens
Since DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens this week, much of the focus has been on him pairing up with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, a player he's wanted to play with for years now.
However, another storyline to watch will be Hopkins playing with star running back Derrick Henry, or more accurately, playing with him again.
Hopkins and Henry played with each other not that long ago with the Tennessee Titans, but only played one season together in 2023. Hopkins had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, while Henry rushed for 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns. Both were among the few bright spots for a Titans team that went 6-11, even if Henry had a slight down year by his standards.
The two perennial stars are more than just former teammates reunited, but they're very close friends as well. So, the chance to play together again for a Super Bowl contender was a huge reason for Hopkins' decision to come to Baltimore.
"I'm very excited. Derrick is like family," Hopkins told reporters Friday at his introductory press conference. "Derrick and I have a long relationship. We talked today actually, well ... His trainer and myself, we all work out together down in Dallas, so his trainer called me earlier while Derrick was working out. He really didn't say too much, but that's Derrick – he's grinding."
Henry had an amazing first season in Baltimore, rushing for 1,921 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns to finish as an Offensive Player of the Year finalist. As Hopkins gets ready to don the purple and black for the first time, his friend is still a major source of inspiration for him.
"Derrick is definitely an inspiration – not just to myself, but I think everyone in the league as well," Hopkins said. "For a guy who plays running back at that age to do what he's done, it's very rare. I can't say that he's not an inspiration – he's definitely an inspiration – but for me, I don't look at not one single person to motivate me to keep going. When you play football, you have to have it within yourself, and you have to know how you are."
