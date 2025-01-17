Ravens' Derrick Henry on Verge of Joining Playoff Record Books
Derrick Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. But regardless of how the season ends, the star running back will continue to cement his place in NFL history along the way, something he could do as soon as Sunday's AFC Divisional against the Buffalo Bills.
Headed into the highly-anticipated matchup, Henry needs just 82 yards to become the seventh player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards in the postseason. He'd join an elite group of Hall of Famers that includes Emmitt Smith (1,586) Franco Harris (1,556), Thurman Thomas (1,442), Tony Dorsett (1,383), Marcus Allen (1,347) and Terrell Davis (1,140).
Henry wrapped up the regular season with 325 carries for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 19 catches for 193 yards and two more scores. If the Ravens can move past the Bills and eventually onto Super Bowl LIX, Henry could potentially move past both Davis and Allen on that list depending on his rushing output.
In Baltimore's 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card, Henry ran wild for a franchise playoff record 186 yards on 26 carries to go along with two touchdowns.
But in typical Henry fashion, he was modest after another dominant performance.
"We're not going to get too [far] ahead of ourselves and go off the walls about how great we are," Henry said, per the team website. "We're going to stay level-headed, enjoy this one, watch the film, see where we can get better at and then move onto the next one."
He and the Ravens will now look to advance to the AFC Championship with a win over Buffalo at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Should he come anywhere close in the AFC Divisional to matching the rushing total (199) he had in Week 4's win over the Bills, the Ravens will likely find themselves one win away from the Super Bowl.
