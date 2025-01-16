Ravens Want Playoff Revenge Against Bills
It's been four years since the Baltimore Ravens last traveled to western New York to face the Buffalo Bills in a playoff game.
The result didn't end how the Ravens had hoped; a 17-3 loss in the Divisional Round sent the Ravens right back home, allowing the Bills to march on to the AFC Championship Game.
With the same stakes on the line this weekend, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is hoping for a different outcome.
"Yes, of course [I remember]," Andrews said about the last Bills playoff game. "Lamar [Jackson] talked about it. It's just [about] being able to learn from your mistakes and growing throughout the years, and I think this team is different than all the teams in the past. We're going to be ready to go."
With the Ravens trailing by a touchdown, Jackson was marching the offense down the field. He had the Ravens inside the Bills' 10-yard line and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Andrews, but it ended up in the hands of Buffalo defensive back Taron Johnson, who returned the interception for 101 yards for a touchdown that doubled their seven-point lead.
The play was the final score in the game as the Ravens were unable to recover, but Jackson is making it his mission to ensure that doesn't happen again.
"Hell yes. I just saw it. I just saw a little clip they always like to post they like to throw that out there that little interception return. Yes, that's all I'm going to say about that though," Jackson said.
Jackson is prepared to let his play do the talking on Sunday, as he hopes to bring the Ravens back to the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.
