Ravens' Derrick Henry Wants to Show Gratitude For Extension
The Baltimore Ravens went against what has become conventional wisdom in the modern NFL as it pertains to team building by signing a 30-plus-year-old veteran running back to a near-top-of-the-market deal.
However, that player was future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry, who didn't just have a resurgence in his first year with the Ravens but had the second-most productive season of his illustrious career. He appeared and started all 17 games in 2024 and finished second in the league in rushing yards (1,921), tied for first in rushing touchdowns (16) and averaged a career-high 5.9 yards per carry.
Henry took a break from his intense offseason training regimen in Dallas, Texas, to fly to Baltimore in order to officially ink his two-year extension worth a reported $30 million with $25 million guaranteed. The deal doesn't just lock him up through the 2027 season and give him a much-deserved pay raise, but it is also the biggest contract ever handed out to a player at the position in their 30s.
Since the 31-year-old was under contract through the 2025 season on a bargain deal, the Ravens weren't obligated to extend him this offseason and could've waited one more year to see if Father Time would finally catch up to him. Instead, they opted to further invest in a player who they believe is a pillar on the team and vital to their success, and he plans on rewarding their faith in him by continuing to produce at an elite level.
"I'm just very grateful for this organization," Henry said. "Just like last year, coming off the season I had [in Tennessee], I wasn't really happy, and I wanted to prove myself and just get an opportunity, and they gave me the opportunity. I'm very appreciative of how much they value me, to give me an extension, and I just want to show them how much it means to me, how much this organization means to me by the way I work and what I do on the field."
Coming over from the Tennessee Titans, where he spent the first eight years of his career, Henry wanted to prove himself and gain the respect of his new teammates and organization as a whole last year with his work on the field and in the weight room as well as how he carried himself at all times.
"Over time, as I got here, I just fell in love with everything, with the brotherhood, by the way work, how they approach everything, and then get into the season [was] just like icing on the cake," Hnery said. "I know we came up short, but it was a lot of fun, and we have a lot of great players – a lot of top players in this league, playmakers – so it's always fun when you have guys around you that are [at] top of their position and can change the game at any point."
With the Titans, the team's entire offense flowed through him as the featured back and focal point. Joining the Ravens, where he is the second-biggest threat to opposing defenses on any given play behind star quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom he called "the best player in the league", was a welcome and enjoyable change.
"It was just dynamic and a lot of fun," Henry said. "You have to account for him every single play, and eyes are going to be on him, just by the player he is with his arm and with his legs. For me, that makes me happy, so I get more opportunities, and [defenses] have to account for him just as much as they account for me. So, it's fun playing alongside him and all these guys on the offense. [There are] just playmakers all around, and I know he has a lot of fun. You guys see the highlights and the plays he makes. These guys love playing for him, and I love being his teammate."
Henry's offseason workouts are legendary and have gone viral anytime someone has posted him putting in work at and away from the facility. His preparation and overall disciplined lifestyle have helped him stave off the proverbial and what has been an inevitable cliff when it comes to production at running back. Because his flight coming into Baltimore was delayed, he decided to just stay up and get in a quick workout in before his press conference, further proof of his relentless drive to get better any chance he can get.
"I think if you watch his work ethic, and you see the way he works on and off the field, how he takes care of his body, and then just to watch him out there, you don't see a downside," Ravens running back coach Willie Taggart said. "He's still getting stronger, if you ask me, but the way that he works, and then the performance. If you look at the performance he had last year – one of his better years – and that's nine years in. That's big time, but Derrick works hard. It's important to him. "
