Ravens WR Back Up to Speed
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Devontez Walker's greatest strength was his blazing speed, as his 4.36-second 40-yard dash ranked fourth among all wide receivers at the combine. Unfortunately, he didn't get to show that speed throughout his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Walker, whom the Ravens selected in the fourth round out of North Carolina, appeared shaken up throughout the preseason, though he never officially missed time. During the regular season, he logged just 57 offensive snaps and only suited up for nine games.
Throughout the offseason though, Walker has looked like his old self again, to the delight of head coach John Harbaugh.
"Every day, all he does is show up and go 100 miles an hour," Harbaugh told reporters after mandatory minicamp last week. "He's got a chance to be really good."
Walker only had one catch throughout his rookie season, but he made it count. Late in a blowout win over the New York Giants, Lamar Jackson found Walker in the back of the end zone for an easy touchdown to pad the lead. It was a nice play, and a big confidence booster for the young receiver.
"I think [that touchdown] meant a lot, especially to the staff," Walker said. "You know, drafting a guy you believe in and finally get out there and showcase it. I think it kind of turned heads a little bit. It was a real big deal for me."
The main problem facing Walker is his position on the depth chart. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins are clearly the top three receivers, which leaves Walker competing with Tylan Wallace and rookie LaJohntay Wester for the No. 4 receiver role.
If he's in the kind of shape he thinks he is, though, he should be able to make the most of his targets.
"Last year, early on, I felt like I wasn't able to play as fast," Walker said. "You know, I'm wondering what to do. I'm thinking so much, trying to do everything right, perfect everything. I wasn't able to go out there and run full speed. This year, I'm able to get lined up and go out there and play as fast as possible."
