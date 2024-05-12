Ravens New WR Wished for Lamar Jackson
Going from college to the pros can be quite the transition for a rookie. One minute, you're playing Madden with your favorite players, and the next, you're on the field with them. That is true in the case of Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Devontez Walker.
"I've been watching Lamar since he came out of high school," Walker said about his new quarterback via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "He's somebody that I wished I was on his team, and now that wish is coming true."
Walker has the ability to become a true deep threat for Jackson. Last season at North Carolina, Walker had 17 yards per catch in eight games, proving to be a key catalyst in moving the football down the field. The Ravens didn't have anybody last season to reach that total. Odell Beckham Jr. was the closest at 16.1 yards per catch, but he has signed with the Miami Dolphins.
This opens the door for a player like Walker to take on that role. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, making him one of the fastest receivers to come out of the draft this year. On top of that, Walker is nearly 6-2, making him a taller than average pass catcher.
Ultimately, Walker has the tools necessary to be one of Jackson's favorite targets in the offense for the upcoming season.
