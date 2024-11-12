Ravens WR Could Get Increased Role vs. Former Team
It's now been two weeks since the Baltimore Ravens acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson, yet to say he's been underutilized would be an understatement.
Johnson, who had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with the Carolina Panthers this season, played just five snaps in Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The week before that, he played just 17 snaps in his Ravens debut against the Denver Broncos, largely due to the starters exiting early in a blowout victory. Even with the Ravens paying a very mild price to acquire Johnson, it still took many by surprise to see him out there for so few snaps.
Now that he's had to acclimate, though, it seems like the story will be different going forward.
"[It's] the same kind of conversation, and [Johnson has] been here now for somewhat of a number of practices," head coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Last week, we only had one practice. That was really where he got a chance to move around, but I would expect that to ramp up, yes."
Johnson's increase in workload comes at a perfect time too. On Sunday, the Ravens will face the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who Johnson spent the first five seasons of his career with. The 28-year-old knows this rivalry inside and out, but seeing it from the other side will be a brand new experience.
"I'm looking forward to [the Steelers] game, but like I said, I'm focused on right now," Johnson said on Oct. 30. "Whatever game comes first before we get to that point – I'm going to do my job and just keep preparing.
"Just how hard we compete against each other. Getting the football out; just making plays and everybody tackling. It's a big rivalry game, so just to be on this side now is different. I'm excited."
Most known for his great route-running and ability to get open, Johnson has 422 receptions for 4,726 yards and 28 touchdowns in 86 NFL games. If he can get going, he'll be another valuable weapon for a team that has its sights set on Lombardi.
