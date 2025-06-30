Ravens' Division Rival Adds Star CB
On June 18, the Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to bolster their secondary. However, that move seemingly inspired their rivals to respond.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a deal to acquire seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey, 30, adds even more firepower to a secondary that features Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Ramsey has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks throughout his career. He has 108 pass breakups and 24 interceptions over his nine NFL seasons, and has never allowed a passer rating of 90 or more in a season. It's no wonder why he has seven Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods to his name.
Ramsey has bounced around a bit - playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-19, the Los Angeles Rams from 2019-22 and the Dolphins from 2023-24 - but that's not at all an indictment of his ability.
The Steelers' defense, while normally stout, finished 25th in passing yards allowed last season. Adding Ramsey, who still has a lot of gas left in the tank, should help them address that issue.
Ramsey is also a notorious trash talker, so he should add some fire to the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, as if it needed any more.
