Ravens Must Make Lamar Jackson Extension 'Organizational Priority"
The Baltimore Ravens checked an important item off their to-do list last week, signing star running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $30 million extension to keep him in Charm City through the 2027 season.
However, their contract work is far from complete.
Quite a few key players are still due for new deals this offseason, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson chief among them. Jackson is signed through the 2027 season, but with the quarterback market only growing larger each year, he's now barely in the top 10 highest-paid players at the position in terms of annual value. His cap hit also balloons to $74.5 million in 2026, which the Ravens simply cannot go into the season with.
As such, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec believes getting Jackson's extension done should be an "organizational priority" for the Ravens.
"Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged this offseason that the organization has discussed a new deal for Jackson," Zrebiec wrote. "How aggressive the Ravens have been is unclear. DeCosta is resolute about not revealing the nature of his talks with Jackson. Whether the Ravens extend Jackson now or wait until next offseason, a new deal is necessary in the next 10 months. It needs to become an organizational priority."
With how Harbaugh and DeCosta have been talking throughout the offseason, they know extending Jackson is a top priority as well. They've kept their cards very close to their chests, but they know the gravity of the situation.
The key is, as Harbaugh put it, managing the "salary cap dance." If Jackson makes more than $60 million per year on his next deal, which he will need to in order to become the highest-paid player in the league, that's obviously going to take up a massive portion of their salary cap. However, there's no doubt that the Ravens will figure out some way to make it work, they have to.
