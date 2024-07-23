Eddie Jackson Explains Decision to Sign With Ravens
With five months between being released by the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, Eddie Jackson had plenty of time to thnk about where he wanted to continue his career.
Of course, the fit on the field is the most important aspect of signing with a new team. For Jackson, a first-team All-Pro in 2018, the chance to come to Baltimore and play alongside two stud safeties in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams was extremely appealing.
"[It was] really just the defense," Jackson told reporters Monday. "You look at the guys – the type of talent they have on the defensive side of the ball, from the front to the back. Being able to come in and plug in as much as possible. Whatever role that I can [take on] to contribute to that is huge. That went into a lot of thought [when] making a decision as well."
On-field fit may have been the biggest reason for Jackson's decision, but it was far from the only one.
Another huge draw was the abundance of connections Jackson has on the roster. The most obvious of said connections is linebacker Roquan Smith, whom he shared the field with for four and a half seasons in Chicago. However, Jackson personally knows players all over the roster, largely owing to his South Florida roots and college career at Alabama.
"Me and Zay [Flowers] – he's basically my little cousin. I've seen him since he was small. [When he was like] 'X-Man,' [and] he had the silver [t-shirt]. I knew Zay, Trayvon Mullen, Marlon [Humphrey and] Derrick Henry from college. So, just being reunited with guys, it makes it feel [so] special."
Perhaps the most special of Jackson's connections is with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. While they're not related by blood, they've known each other for long enough to feel like family.
"I [have] been a fan of 'L.J.' [Lamar Jackson] since we [were] young," Eddie Jackson said. "We grew up probably 15 minutes from each other, so [I've been] watching him play since he was younger, as well. When he played for the Pompano Cowboys, and I played for [the] Lauderdale Lakes Vikings. [I've] just always being a fan of his game, and [I] basically call him my cousin because [we're] both Jacksons. To be on the same team as him is like one of those type of feelings. Just seeing what he brings to this game, to this league. Just how he [is] himself all of the time. And just how everyone rallies around him is special."
The Ravens brought in Jackson to add some much-needed depth in the secondary, and despite signing just before training camp, his sheer number of connections help him feel right at home.
