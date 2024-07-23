Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Slimmed Up for 2024 Season
Heading into his eighth NFL season, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's main goal is to get back to being the player he knows he can be.
A 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Humphrey had a torrid start to his career and even earned a first-team All-Pro selection in just his third season. The years since haven't been as kind, though, as his play has declined and he's dealt with a plethora of injuries. He's still the Ravens' top cornerback for now, but may need another strong season to keep that title going forward.
In preparation of such an important season, Humphrey is making quite the change. The 28-year-old corner revealed he's dropped about 10 pounds this offseason, going from roughly 200 pounds to 190.
"Yeah, I slimmed down a little bit," Humphrey told reporters Wednesday. "It's kind of by design. I just kind of looked at the past, looked at some of my better seasons when I was a little bit lighter."
Humphrey also revealed that he's prepared to play both outside and slot cornerback this season, as one would expect. What may be more surprising is that Humphrey said he's contemplating a move to safety in the future, though not necessarily right now.
Defensive back is an extremely physically demanding position, possibly the most demanding in football, but safeties have the advantage of not playing as much man coverage as cornerbacks. Many corners have switched to safety as their athleticism begins to fade later in their careers, including some former Ravens like Rod Woodson and Lardarius Webb. Humphrey may not be at that point now, but could be soon with his 30th birthday drawing closer.
As both a player and a mentor, Humphrey will be a huge part of the Ravens' plans once again, even if his exact role could be different than before.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!