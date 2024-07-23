Ravens' Derrick Henry Defying Age This Season
Running back is a position with a notoriously short shelf life in the NFL, but Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry is no ordinary running back.
Henry, who signed with the Ravens earlier this offseason, has the most carries (1,529) and rushing yards (7,209) in the NFL over the past five years. That, combined with the fact that he's entering his age-30 season, has led many to question how much longer he can hold up.
When asked if he feels the wear and tear, though, Henry revealed that he still feels just as good as ever.
"No, I feel good. I don't really try to worry about that," Henry told reporters Monday. "I don't know, it's kind of funny; ever since high school, [from] the time I got 56 carries in a game, 57 the next week. [In] college, [I got] 44, 46. [In the] NFL, [I got] 30, 35. I really think it's just your mindset and how you take care of your body and not get too caught up on [the] 'he say, she say.' If it works, and you feel good, then just keep working and keep doing what you do."
Henry is one of the most-accomplished running backs of this era, boasting four Pro Bowl selections, two rushing titles and an Offensive Player of the Year award. Seeing so many people doubting him - even when he finished second in the league with 1,167 rushing yards last season - will undoubtedly put a chip on his shoulder this season.
Now with a new team for the first time in his career, Henry looks to be a huge piece of a star-studded offense led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
"I don't want to get too much in no possibilities, but it's everything that I imagined. The work here, the culture the brotherhood that [the Ravens] have. [I'm] grateful to be here. [I'm] excited for the opportunity. Putting the work in now in training camp, just so the things that we want to happen will happen, but not getting to any possibilities or making any predictions. [We] just put the work in now and let it all come together when it's time to suit up and go get some 'dubs.'"
If the Ravens are going to finally get over the postseason hump, Henry's physical play style will undoubtedly help them get to where they want to be.
