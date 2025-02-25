Ravens GM Addresses Justin Tucker Allegations
In his first public comments on the situation, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta re-affirmed that the team is taking the sexual misconduct allegations against star kicker Justin Tucker very seriously.
"The allegations are serious and concerning, the amount of allegations are serious and concerning," DeCosta told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I think we're fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can, for as much information as we can, and we'll make our decisions based on that."
On Jan. 30, the Baltimore Banner published an article in which six local massage therapists accused Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior during sessions. That number has since increased to 16 in subsequent reports, and two spas said they banned him from returning entirely.
Previously, the Ravens only issued a brief statement shortly after the initial report, claiming they were aware of the allegations and take them seriously. Tucker has denied all allegations against him.
Late last week, NFL investigators were in Baltimore to interview some of the women who accused Tucker. Three of them told the Banner on Friday that they already spoke with investigators, while two more planned to do so in the near future.
DeCosta added that the Ravens were not aware of the allegations previously, only learning of them when the Banner was gathering information for its story.
"So we were aware that a local media outlet was getting prepared to do a story on Justin Tucker, and that was the first time that we became aware of those allegations, or the potential allegations that might result," DeCosta said.
DeCosta also confirmed that he has met with Tucker, but opted to keep the details of that conversation private.
Tucker, the most accurate kicker in league history, is coming off the worst season of his career, in which he made just 73.3 percent of his field goal attempts. If/when the Ravens decide to move on from him, they could opt to release him with a post-June 1 designation in order to spread the dead cap hit across multiple seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!