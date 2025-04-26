Ravens Trust Process With Controversial Defender
Based on the film and pure talent alone, former Marshall University star edge defender Mike Green should've heard his name called not only in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he arguably shouldn't have made it out of the top 20 or even 10 picks.
As a senior in 2024, he earned Second Team Associated Press All American honors and was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS with 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. He opted out of playing in the Independence Bowl but dominated the week of practice at the 2025 Reese's' Senior Bowl and saw his draft stock begin to skyrocket.
The only reason he fell to the bottom of the second round on Friday night when the Baltimore Ravens stopped his freefall by selecting him No. 59 overall was because he has twice been accused of sexual assault.
The first instance was when he was in high school which led to him being conditionally allowed to play on scholarship at the University of Virginia where he would be accused a second time and was suspended from the program. Green refuted both allegations and self-reported them at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine but he was still taken off the boards of several teams after giving explanations that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported were "not satisfactory."
For a team like the Ravens who are currently dealing with an off-field issue of a similar nature with seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker who is facing over a dozen allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior with massage therapists in the Baltimore Area, this pick could be viewed as a risk not worth any further potential public relations headache.
However, what it shows is that the organization undoubtedly did its due diligence when scouting and doing a deep background check on Green and that they continue to firmly believe in due process. During the post-draft press conference, head coach John Harbaugh said that the vetting experience on him was "exhaustive" as they spoke with people at both programs he played at in college.
"We investigated this situation very thoroughly," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We felt comfortable taking him."
The term 'innocent until proven guilty' rarely applies in the court of public opinion in today's society because of how any allegations and charges of violence of any kind against women and children, in particular, are justifiably taken seriously, as they should.
"Allegations are severe," DeCosta said. "We take them seriously. We do as much homework as we can. We did a good job talking to as many people as possible."
In the past, the Ravens have stood by their players who were currently employed and faced serious or scandalous off-the-field issues until the legal process completely played out or new evidence came to light revealing innocence or irrefutable guilt.
In the case of Hall of Fame inside linebacker Ray Lewis who was charged with murder and eventually entered a plea bargain to reduce it to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice, standing by him worked itself out. He went on to lead the franchise to both of its Super Bowl titles.
They did the same with three-time Pro Bowl running back Ray Rice until damning video evidence of his domestic violence incident involving his then-fiancé and now wife, Janay Palmer, was released by TMZ and he was released shortly thereafter.
Green was accused of these salacious acts as a young man in and fresh out of high school with no charges ever being filed or evidence produced to warrant a conviction. As talented as his and as impactful as he could be in their defense, the Ravens wouldn't tarnish their otherwise sterling reputation as an organization if they didn't believe in the person he is off the field even more than the player he is on the field.
"We felt comfortable taking him," DeCosta said. "We think he's a talented player. We understand the severity of what allegations were, of course. But doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike. I personally spent an hour and a half with him in my office and I think the best is yet to come with him and I'm glad we got him."
