Ravens Excited About All-Pro Addition
After nearly two decades of being among the league's elite when it comes to special teams under head coach John Harbaugh, who used to be a coordinator for that phase of the game, the Baltimore Ravens were uncharacteristically inconsistent in multiple facets last year.
The front office made several intentional moves to address and rectify the areas where they struggled. They replaced future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker, who had his worst season in 2024, and found a new punt returner via the draft. In free agency, they signed special teams ace Jake Hummel who made the initial 53-man roster and targeted rookies in both the later rounds and undrafted free agency who came with a wealth of special teams experience.
On Wednesday, the team continued to show that improving its special teams unit remains a priority by signing veteran safety J.T. Gray to the practice squad. Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton is especially grateful for the move to bring in the three-time All Pro special teams ace.
"First off, you have to thank [EVP and general manager] Eric [DeCosta], [VP of player personnel] George [Kokinis] and [director of player personnel] Mark [Azevedo] for that," Horton said Thursday. "You get a guy like J.T., he's just sitting out there. He wants to come to Baltimore and be a part of this program and this organization after all the things that he's done [with] the reputation he has in this league. It is very exciting to have a guy like that. As a special teams coach, you look for guys like that, and to have that guy just sitting out there for us to be able to get him and get him here, it's just going to be fun."
A big reason the Ravens struggled on special teams last year was that they were relying on a lot of young players to fill roles after having little to no experience in that phase of the game in college or high school. Adding veteran presences like Hummel and Gray, who could very well make his debut on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in the opener, will go a long way toward not only replacing former aces Malik Harrison and Chris Board but elevate their units.
Gray is an eighth-year veteran who spent his first seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2018 and wasn't on the open market for long after being surprisingly released on Monday. Last year, he recorded a career-high 25 total tackles, the bulk of which came on special teams, including 12 solos. Since his rookie year, he has been on the field for 59% or more of his team’s total special teams snaps. That likely won't change in Baltimore, assuming he is promoted three times and eventually signed to the active roster.
