Ravens Respond to Mark Andrews' Return to Buffalo
The last time the Baltimore Ravens were in Buffalo, they were sent home in a 27-25 defeat by the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, and many blamed tight end Mark Andrews as the reason why.
The three-time Pro Bowler had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter and then had on of the worst drops of his career a few minutes later. Trailing 27-19, the Ravens drove 88 yards in less than two minutes for a touchdown with 1:33 remaining, but Andrews dropped a wide open pass in the end zone on the two-point conversion, ending the game and their season.
Andrews must now return to the place that has left a sour tase in the mouths of fans all offseason as Baltimore is set to take on Buffalo in the "Sunday Night Football" matchup of Week 1.
While many will be nervous to see Andrews taking the field against the Bills once again, the Ravens are apparently not feeling that way.
"He's a pro. I think he'll handle it great," head coach John Harbaugh said. "We're not shying away from the reality that that's the last game we played."
Whether or not that's how the team truly feels, it's going to need Andrews to bounce back in a big way with fellow tight end Isaiah Likely sidelined with a foot injury.
Likely suffered a broken bone in his foot at the beginning of training camp and is not expected to play in the opener. That will only put more pressure on Andrews to be a reliable target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Andrews is confident he'll be able to do just that, though.
"I'm a pro," Andrews said, when asked how he leaves the Bills game in the past. "This is what I do."
Only time will tell if Andrews will put the past behind him against the Bills, but the Ravens are surely hoping that's the case in a game that could have major playoff implications later on in the season.
Andrews recorded 55 catches for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns last season.
