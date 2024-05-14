Ravens Safety Duo Best In The League?
The Baltimore Ravens' defense led the league in several key stats last season, thanks in no small part to some incredible play from their two starting safeties.
The star of the show is 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, who didn't just breakout last season, but was a first-team All-Pro selection and arguably the best safety in the entire league. That's not to take away from fellow safety Marcus Williams, who is a great player in his own right and is particularly strong in coverage.
Many teams would kill to have the safety duo that the Ravens do, which Pro Football Focus believes to be the best in the NFL.
"Kyle Hamilton‘s excellent play shouldn’t overshadow the importance of Marcus Williams at the other safety spot. With those two earning PFF grades of 86.4 and 73.8, respectively, the Ravens have a formidable duo that can play off each other's strengths very well. Hamilton is a moveable chess piece and Williams can roam the middle of the field with excellent range. Baltimore's safety group posted a 93.5 coverage grade in 2023."
Having two elite, versatile safeties is a luxury few teams have, but luckily, the Ravens get to enjoy it for the forseeable future. Both players are under contract through the 2026 season, counting Hamilton's fifth-year option that Baltimore will almost certainly pick up. Hamilton especially will command a gargantuan raise once it comes time for his new contract, but the Ravens have plenty of time to prepare for that.
Between Hamilton, Williams, an All-Pro cornerback in Marlon Humphrey and a first-round rookie in Nate Wiggins, the Ravens' secondary looks to be in great shape for years to come.
