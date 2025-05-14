Ravens Facing One Of NFL's Most Difficult Schedules
The Baltimore Ravens will once again be a team in the Super Bowl bubble in 2025. They have the two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under center, and as long as he is there, they will be a team many pick to win the Super Bowl ahead of each season.
2024 featured another disappointing finish for the Ravens, losing to the Buffalo Bills int he AFC Divisional Round after three turnovers. Baltimore is now 0-3 against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the Lamar Jackson era, and have appeared in just one AFC Championship Game. That said, they will almost certainly be in position once again to make a deep playoff run in 2025, but the schedule they face in the regular season may make it a bit more difficult than previous seasons.
Per Sharp Football Analysis, the Ravens face one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL in 2025, coming in 21st in terms of how easy their schedule is. On top of playing their AFC North rivals twice, most notably the Cincinnati Bengals, they also play the AFC East and NFC North with several difficult road games on their slate. This season, Baltimore will play on the road against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings. They have home games against the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans.
While Baltimore has earned the top seed in the AFC twice since Lamar Jackson was drafted, and made the playoffs every year he has remained healthy, this season will be a difficult journey - perhaps the most difficult of the Lamar era. Even so, the Ravens will almost certainly still be one of the seven playoff teams in the AFC and will be in position to make a run deep into January.
