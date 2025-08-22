Ravens Fall Just Short of NFL's Top WR Duo
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best wide receiver room they've had in recent memory, but it still comes up short among the league's best.
At least, that's what Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes as he only gave Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman an honorable mention in his latest ranking of the NFL's top 10 wide receiver tandems for 2025 season.
"Both veterans can stretch the field with ease," Benjamin wrote. "But durability is a legitimate question given Flowers' size and Bateman's resume."
Flowers is one of the smallest No. 1 wide receivers in the league, standing at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, but he plays much bigger than his size.
Since being selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Flowers has recorded 151 catches for 1,917 yards and nine touchdowns.
Baltimore expects Flowers to take his game to another level in 2025, too.
"I'm looking for him to be the best," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Go out there and just make explosive play after explosive play. Really, just take a deep breath, keep it simple and just try to do your job one play at a time because when you work as hard as he does and you have the talent that he has, good things are going to happen, if you keep it simple, which I think he does a great job of."
Bateman, on the other hand, has struggled to find his footing early in his professional career. He had just 93 catches for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns while also dealing with some injuries in his first three years in the NFL.
The 25-year-old seemed to finally put it all together last season, though, recording a career-high 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Still, it wasn't enough for the two to earn the recognition they may deserve this season.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings earned the top three spots, followed by the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.
Maybe that will give Flowers and Bateman a little extra motivation to be mentioned among the NFL's best next year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!