Ravens Favored to Hold Off NFC Contender
The Baltimore Ravens are set to host the Detroit Lions for Week 3's matchup slate, seizing the coveted Monday Night Football spotlight with one of the higher-stakes duels of the weekend.
This marks the second time in three games that the Ravens (1-1) find themselves thrust into a showdown against one of the NFL's more formidable units, as Baltimore fell flat in their last nationally-televised headliner against the Buffalo Bills in their respective season openers. The Ravens couldn't hold onto their lead in hostile enemy territory, and had to prove that they could shake off the embarrassing defeat in real time in a course-correcting victory over the Cleveland Browns.
They've finally gotten their decorated defense onto the same page as their versatile offense, making them look a lot more imposing as a comfortable home team than they did as the Buffalo visitors still trying to prove themselves against a familiar playoff foe. They're favored to stand their ground against the Lions (1-1) at home, where they won seven of nine games between their last regular season and playoff schedule.
FanDuel provided the -5.5 line in favor of the Ravens, with Jordan Dajani and Steven Taranto of CBS Sports each following suit.
"People will say that the Lions' offense got back on track vs. the Chicago Bears, but my main takeaway was that this Bears defense stinks," Dajani said. "I'm not ready to proclaim the Lions are back just yet."
The Lions' scoring prowess was their calling card over their previous two impressive seasons, but losses to their marginal contributors and coaching staff were predicted to sap Detroit of its edge entering this fall. The Lions have held onto the vast majority of their weapons, though the same can't be said of their offensive line, and the Ravens currently look to beat them at their own game. They currently lead the NFL in points per game at 40.5 through two weeks.
Fewer analysts are as enamored with their odds of repeating as the No. 1 seed, but they're still one of the marquee teams in the deep NFC, and the head-to-head comparisons between two of last season's MVP finalists in Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff will be sure to stir up its own conversation.
"This matchup will be a great opportunity to see where the Lions stack up among championship-contending NFL teams, but as of right now I'm hard-pressed to see any kinks in the Ravens' armor," Taranto said."
The Ravens helped their case by looking the part of a tier-one contender in their return to Baltimore, shutting the Browns down and looking the part of one of the NFL's best rosters. Their hosting of the Lions will be sure to draw eyes as well as act as a measuring stick for the pair of unproven Super Bowl hunters, even if both of CBS' writers picked the Ravens to prevail by at least a touchdown.
