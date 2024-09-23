Takeaways: Ravens Superstars Create Two-Headed Monster
It wasn't for the faint of heart, but the Baltimore Ravens hung on late for their first win of the season, beating the Dallas Cowboys 28-25 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
The Ravens led by as many as 22 points in the second half but quickly saw that lead dwindle to three with under three minutes left to play. Ultimately, though, the Ravens were able to hang on and avoid blowing a double-digit lead for the second consecutive week.
"You find out who you are in tough times," Ravens running back Derrick Henry said. "We accepted the challenge.”
Here are three takeaways from a much-needed win for the Ravens.
Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson invigorate rushing attack
The Ravens felt like an offense without an identity through the first two weeks of the season.
That changed drastically against Dallas.
Baltimore got back to its bread and butter, running the football 45 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The prolific rushing attack was paced by Henry and Lamar Jackson. Henry had 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson had 14 carries for 87 yards and a score.
By comparison, Jackson only threw the ball 15 times. He was 12 of 15 for 182 yards and a touchdown.
When Baltimore signed Henry this offseason, the tandem of him and Jackson was already viewed as one of the league's best duos in the backfield. If Sunday's performance was a sign of things to come for Jackson and Henry, the Ravens shouldn't hesitate to lean on those two to lead the offense every time they step on the field.
Ravens finally finish
There was an eerily similar feeling to last week as the Ravens saw another double-digit lead get cut down to three with 2:44 left in the game.
This time, though, the Ravens were able to exorcise their demons and hang on.
After the Cowboys were able to force third and six with 2:36 left in the game, Jackson found Zay Flowers for just his second catch of the game and the nine-yard gain moved the chains. Two plays later, Jackson iced the game with a 10-yard run.
Hanging onto a late lead, no matter how big it was, is nothing to scoff at for the Ravens. It takes mental toughness and fortitude to find yourself in the same situation you failed in a week ago and overcome the second time around.
The Ravens did that in their win against the Cowboys and that could potentially be what they needed to turn things around after their previous struggles in close games late.
Kyle Van Noy pacing pass rush
Which young pass rusher would step up was one of the more pressing questions heading into this season for the Ravens.
Instead, it has been a veteran edge rusher leading the pack through three games.
Kyle Van Noy racked up two more sacks against the Cowboys and now leads the Ravens with four. Last season, the 33-year-old pass rusher was third on the team with nine sacks.
Van Noy's steady presence and consistency have been a boon for the Ravens since he arrived last season. He's still performing at a high level and doing so while recovering from a broken orbital bone.
While the emergence of Odafe Oweh or David Ojabo would be a more than welcome sign for the Ravens, Van Noy carrying over his success after a career year last season deserves its props and will help steady a young defense that's still trying to find its footing this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!