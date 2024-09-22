Dak Prescott Avoids Blatant Penalty Against Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens outright dominated the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and if not for a controversial call, they could've dominated even more.
In the middle of the second quarter, the Ravens had the Cowboys pinned down at their own seven-yard line on a third and seven. Dak Prescott was about to go down for a sack in his own end zone, but dumped it off to offensive lineman Tyler Smith just before he hit the ground.
Of course, Smith was not an eligible receiver, so the play resulted in a penalty. The controversy came when the officials called Smith for illegal touching, not Prescott for intentional grounding.
If they penalized Prescott, that play would've resulted in a safety that extended Baltimore's lead to 16-3. Instead, the Cowboys simply punted away on the very next play.
This call drew a wide range of reactions from across the NFL world, with most showing confusion at how Prescott got away with a seemingly obvious penalty.
"Confusing play in Dallas," ESPN's Jeff Darlington wrote on X. "Dak throws a pass from the end zone with no eligible receiver in the area. Guard Tyler Smith catches it. Rather than ineligible receiver and safety, it's called 'Illegal touching of the forward pass by the offense.' 4th down. I don't get that one at all."
"WHERE IS THE SAFETY? How is this not intentional grounding?" NFL analyst Warren Sharpe wrote.
The Ravens only sacked Prescott once in the half, though if this play was called correctly, they would've had a second, far more impactful one.
Baltimore leads Dallas 28-6 in the third quarter as it looks for its first win of the season.
