Watch: Ravens' Derrick Henry Delivers Vicious Stiff Arm
Baltimore Ravens fans rejoice, Derrick Henry has truly arrived.
After a relatively quiet first two games in purple and black, Henry has been nothing short of dominant throughout Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ravens fans even got their first look at a classic Henry stiff arm, which came at the expense of Dallas cornerback Caelen Carson.
Have a look at The King at work:
That was just one highlight of a punishing first drive of the second half. Baltimore went 70 yards in just five plays (all runs) and a little over three minutes, truly punching Dallas in the mouth after a dominant first half. It's only fitting that Henry capped off the drive, making several defenders miss to score his second touchdown of the day.
It's also quite fitting that Henry's first monster performance with Baltimore came against Dallas of all teams. The Cowboys were one of the team's commonly linked to Henry before he joined the Ravens, and he even imagined himself as a Cowboy at one point.
"If Baltimore wasn't interested, then I was thinking maybe Dallas because I live there," Henry said this week, per the team's site. "It'd be a convenient spot. But Baltimore was interested and I'm thankful.
"Dallas is where I live in the offseason, and there are a lot of friends and family that will come to the game. I haven't played there since 2018; I played there two times in college. It's always a great environment."
Henry may have started slow for the Ravens, but he looks just like his old self once again. The King didn't panic after falling to 0-2, and it paid off in a big way.
"There's going to be kinks on the way to being a great offense," Henry said. "You figure those things out throughout the season. It's not always going to be glitter; there can be some gloom. You're going to have some bumps and bruises along the way. That's kind of what's going on. We're still trying to figure it out. But once we get there, I think we can have something special. We've just got to keep working."
