Tom Brady Praises Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys marks the Baltimore Ravens' first appearance on FOX's America's Game of the Week, and by extension, their first time seeing Tom Brady as a commentator.
Within the first few minutes of the game, Brady couldn't help but sing Lamar Jackson's praises. The GOAT had some very kind words for Jackson in front of a near-national audience.
"I love Lamar," Brady said. "I love everything he's done since he's come into the league."
This is far from the first time Brady has sung Jackson's praises. Over the summer, he listed the two-time MVP among his top five quarterbacks in the league today, as did Hall of Fame signal-caller Peyton Manning. It didn't take long for Jackson to catch wind of those comments, and of course, he showed his appreciation to two legends of the game.
"That's crazy. That's dope, especially coming from those guys," Jackson told reporters on Aug. 19. "Those [are] guys who [are] on top of the Mount Rushmore [of quarterbacks] right now, for me at least. That's great – that's great to hear that from the GOATs."
The respect goes both ways as well. Earlier in the offseason, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson has the potential to be the greatest quarterback of all time when his career comes to an end. While Jackson appreciated the sentiment, he deferred to Brady as the undisputed GOAT.
"I'm not the GOAT, Tom Brady [is] the GOAT," Jackson told reporters on July 29. "Tom Brady [is] the GOAT. Yes, I believe that's motivation – I appreciate that; I'm still on my way."
Brady played against Jackson twice - with the New England Patriots in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 - and the younger quarterback won both of those games. He knows as well as anyone how special of a player Jackson is.
