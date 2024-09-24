Ravens Finally Start Climbing Power Rankings
With their backs up against the wall, the Baltimore Ravens delivered a resounding response, running for 274 yards and three touchdowns in their 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry gave a glimpse of what they can do when they're firing on all cylinders in the running game. Jackson ran for 87 yards and a touchdown, while Henry ran for 151 yards and two scores in the win.
With the win, the Ravens rose in nearly every major power ranking, though concerns about tight end Mark Andrews and kicker Justin Tucker persist through three weeks. Andrews was only targeted once against Dallas and Tucker missed a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Here are how the Ravens fared in five NFL Power Rankings.
Yahoo Sports: No. 8
Last week: No. 7
"Mark Andrews' usage continues to be odd. He ran four routes Sunday vs. the Cowboys with just one target, via Mike Clay of ESPN, and no catches. The Ravens didn't throw it much, but when they did, Andrews was barely a part of that. It's fair to wonder if he fully recovered from his broken fibula last season.
Sports Illustrated: No. 12
Last week: No. 14
"Strangely, every time the Ravens lose or almost lose, I seem to find more that I like about this team. On Sunday, that meant us finally seeing what the offense could do by riding Derrick Henry and giving him the kind of volume he normally requires to get warmed up and into the flow of a game. If Baltimore could combine their up-tempo style offense and quick game with Henry after they develop an early lead, this team could be a real AFC title game contender."
ESPN: No. 12
Last week: No. 13
"The three-time Pro Bowler has gone from being QB Lamar Jackson's favorite target to a surprising nonfactor in the passing game. Andrews has been limited to six catches for 65 yards, both of which are his fewest three weeks into the season. It seems like the emergence of tight end Isaiah Likely has taken away some of Andrews' targets, and the addition of running back Derrick Henry has removed some of Andrews' red zone opportunities. On Sunday, the Ravens went with a run-heavy game plan, which resulted in Andrews not making a catch for the first time in 76 games."
CBS Sports: No. 13
Last week: No. 15
"They beat the Cowboys behind their running game, but they sure did make it interesting in the second half. The defense has to tighten up."
Bleacher Report: No. 15
Last week: No. 14
After falling in the season opener to the Kansas City Chiefs and then being stunned at home by the Raiders, there wasn't a team in the NFL who needed a win more in Week 3 than the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens got that win—and they did so by getting back to what they do best.
