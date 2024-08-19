Ravens Announcer Apologizes For Chain Gang Criticism
Frustration with the officials is a feeling all football fans can relate to, but as Baltimore Ravens play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky learned the hard way, a live broadcast is probably not the best time to voice that frustration.
Late in the Ravens' preseason opener, a 16-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Sandusky criticized the "chain gang," the officials who mark the down and distance throughout the game. He was specifically upset when Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee rushed for a first down on a QB sneak, which the chain gang measured and confirmed he actually extended the drive. Sandusky criticized the NFL for even using the chain gang with modern technology available to it, but seemingly crossed a line when he criticized one of the officials' appearance.
“It just seems absurd that in a game where they have GPS trackers on player’s shoulder pads, they have 19 different levels of algorithms to measure everything in the NFL we still use guys with glasses who are no longer what you’d call physically fit trotting out a pair of sticks to measure first downs,” Sandusky said, per the Baltimore Sun.
The next day, Sandusky issued an apology on X, stating that he "did not intend to demean any individual." He then apologized once again before Saturday's second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on WBAL's broadcast.
“During last week’s preseason game while referencing the lack of technology for marking first downs, I made comments about the chain gang that I should not have made,” Sandusky said. “‘For that, I am sorry. To all members of the chain gang, thank you for your dedication to youth, high school, college and professional sports. Please accept my apology. Your contribution to football at all levels is appreciated and valued.”
Sandusky, 62, has been anchoring sports coverage on WBAL since 1988, serves as the play-by-play commentator for preseason games and a radio commentator for regular season games.
Much to Sandusky's delight, the NFL is reportedly close to replacing the chain gang with new technology to measure the line to gain, though that change likely won't come until next season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!