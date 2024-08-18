Cowboys Kicker Ties Ravens' Justin Tucker's Record
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker still holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, but he may be looking over his shoulder now.
Tucker set the record with a booming 66-yard field goal in 2021, giving the Ravens a 19-17 last victory over the Detroit Lions as time expired. Some believed that Tucker's record would be unbreakable, as if the greatest kicker to ever play could barely make a kick that long, who else could match it?
Well, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey did just that on Saturday night. At the end of the first half during Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Aubrey absolutely drilled a 66-yard field goal, giving Dallas a 13-6 lead in a game it would eventually win 27-12. According to NextGen Stats, Aubrey's kick would've been good from 72 yards out.
"Yeah, I was pretty sure [I made it]," Aubrey said, per the Cowboys' site. "I had to watch it for a couple of seconds to make sure it didn't hook with the power fade. Hit it nice and pure, hit it straight. After about a second, I knew it was in."
Unfortunately for Aubrey, and perhaps fortunately for Tucker, his kick won't officially go into the record books as it is just a preseason game. Still, there's no denying that it was an incredible kick by any standard.
Aubrey, a 29-year-old former soccer player, made his NFL debut last season after starring for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions. The Notre Dame product proved to be an excellent addition as he made 36 of 38 field goals, including 10 of 10 from 50+ yards out, and earned first-team All-Pro honors.
In contrast, Tucker uncharacteristically made just one of five kicks from 50+ yards away last season, though he still made 32 of 37 field goals overall. Though he'd like to make more long kicks this season, the goal remains the same no matter what.
"I just plan on being ready to go and ready to put the ball through the uprights, any place, anytime, whenever 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh] send me out there, it's for a reason – to come back with three points," Tucker said Thursday.
