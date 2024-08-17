Watch: Owen Wright Gives Ravens Lead Over Falcons
Owen Wright's case to make the Baltimore Ravens' roster keeps growing stronger.
Wright, a former undrafted free agent who spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, had an impressive opener last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, racking up 33 yards on seven carries and 17 yards on a single reception.
Now, the former Monmouth running back is on the receiving end of the Ravens' first touchdown during Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Wright caught a short pass from veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, then just barely broke the plane for a six-yard touchdown to give Baltimore a 7-3 lead late in the first half.
Here's a look at the touchdown, which was upheld after review:
A Maryland native, Wright earned a spot on the practice squad last year after an impressive preseason performance, and another one could land him an even greater opportunity.
"I think Owen [Wright] has been one of those guys – he's an explosive guy," head coach John Harbaugh said on Sunday. "I thought he ran the ball hard north and south. [He] hit it up in there, [he was] explosive, [he played] pretty solid in pass protection, [and he] ran the routes well. I thought he made a case for himself, so we'll see going forward.
"The one he popped around the edges – [it] was kind of good to see that burst. I promise you, he's got good hands. He shows good hands out here in practice. He had that one drop, [but] I'm not going to panic about that. He has good hands."
If he wants to earn a roster spot, Wright will have to work for it.
He's currently competing for the No. 3 running back spot (until Keaton Mitchell returns) with Rasheen Ali, a sixth-round rookie from Marshall. The fact that the Ravens spent a draft pick on Ali and not on Wright seemingly gives the former an advantage. However, Wright performed significantly better than Ali last week, and with Ali not playing on Saturday, Wright has a chance to greatly strengthen his case.
For now, though, the 25-year-old is just looking to control what he can, and he's doing a very good job at it.
