Watch: Ravens Rookies Connect For Long Preseason Touchdown
Good news for Baltimore Ravens fans: the backup quarterback situation looks much better this week.
Josh Johnson once again got the start in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and was pretty much perfect, completing all 11 of his passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in a stark contrast to last week's lackluster performance. Now it's undrafted rookie Emory Jones' turn to run the offense, and he gave the Ravens their best highlight of the preseason so far.
Late in the third quarter, Jones found wide receiver Dayton Wade, another undrafted rookie, wide open behind the defense for a 56-yard touchdown, extending Baltimore's lead to 13-6 after a failed two-point conversion.
Here's a look at the highlight-reel play:
Jones appeared in just one snap last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, in which he fumbled and ultimately set up the Eagles' game-winning field goal. This time around, the Cincinnati product is getting a much better chance to show what he can do, and that pass undoubtedly earned him some favor.
"[It's] a learning experience for him," head coach John Harbaugh said after the Eagles game. "The speed of this game is a little different. Going in there [for] that first snap, that's a tough situation to be in, so he'll learn from it. He'll be fine. It's preseason. We try to learn as much as we can from these situations, and he'll be better for it."
Meanwhile, Wade comes to Baltimore after a breakout season at Ole Miss, in which he caught 55 passes for 830 yards and four touchdowns. The former walk-on was the Ravens' leading receiver last week with four catches for 27 yards, though if this catch is anything to go off of, he still has much more to offer.
"I want to have a stronger start," Wade said after the Eagles game. "I feel like I let my guys down with that first drop, that was out of character for me. I'm definitely going to go home and think about that, but I'm not going to [be hard on] myself about it, I'm a better player than that. [I] just want to focus on doing better next week and actually coming out victorious, because I still have a sour taste in my mouth because we lost."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!