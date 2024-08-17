Defensive Stand Holds Ravens Over Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens found their way back into the win column, as a defensive stop in the final minute sealed a 13-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Falcons drove down the field in the final two minutes and made it a one-point game on a three-yard from Jase McClellan. Atlanta went for two, but Tavius Robinson stopped McClellan in the backfield for the game-saving stop with 36 seconds left in the game.
Atlanta opted not to go for an onside kick at the end of the game.
A pair of touchdowns helped pace the Ravens' attack on offense. On third and goal from the Falcons' six-yard line with 4:14 left in the second quarter, quarterback Josh Johnson dumped off a pass to running back Owen Wright and he reached across the goal line for a touchdown to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead.
After a field goal from Younghoe Koo made it a one-point game early in the third quarter, Baltimore later went on to score on a 56-yard touchdown from rookie quarterback Emory Jones to rookie receiver Dayton Wade to extend the lead to 14-6.
Johnson was a perfect 11 for 11 for 120 yards and a touchdown. Jones also had a strong showing in the second half, completing 7 of his 9 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Rookie quarterback Devin Leary played briefly at the end of the second quarter and came back into the game in the fourth quarter, completing 3 of 5 passes for 24 yards.
Wade caught two passes for 67 yards and Keith Kirkwood caught two passes for 37 yards. Tylan Wallace, who's competing for playing time with the starting offense, caught one pass for 31 yards, which set the table for Wright's touchdown in the first half.
Rookie safety Beau Brade led the Ravens with eight tackles and rookie linebacker Yvandy Rigby had seven. The Falcons had success with moving the ball into Ravens territory, but the Baltimore defense held strong, holding Atlanta to 4 of 13 on third down.
Koo struggled on his field goal attempts, going 2 for 5.
Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke got the start for Atlanta, completing 8 of 16 passes for 114 yards in the first half. Jase McClellan paced the Falcons rushing attack, running for 55 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Chris Blair had four catches for 91 yards for Atlanta.
Baltimore rounds out its preseason schedule on Aug. 24 when it faces the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.
