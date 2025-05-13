Ravens Get Lucky With 2025 Travel Schedule
Every NFL team, or sports team in general, is going to rack up thousands of miles over the course of a season. It's simply inevitable.
However, some teams absolutely rack up more miles than others, and in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens ended up catching a fortunate break.
According to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, the Ravens will travel just 10,647 miles throughout the 2025 season, the third-fewest of any team behind the Cincinnati Bengals (8,753) and Buffalo Bills (10,546). They'll also cross just six time zones during the season, also the third-fewest behind the Bills (two) and New England Patriots (four).
On the other side of the coin, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel a league-high 37,086 miles. The Los Angeles Rams, who rank second with 34,832 miles, will travel between a league-high 44 time zones, two more than their SoFi Stadium roommates in the Chargers.
Baltimore's longest trip of the season comes when it travels to face the Kansas City Chiefs, a trip that spans 1,910 miles there and back. The Ravens' trips to face the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will also see them travel 1,888, 1,871 and 1,396 yards, respectively. Their games against the Chiefs, Vikings and Packers are the only ones that will take place outside the Eastern Time Zone.
There's a few reasons why the Ravens received such a generous travel schedule. First, AFC teams will play eight games on the road this season while the NFC teams play nine, so that's an advantage right there.
Second, the AFC North is possibly the closest division geographically, with every team being within 900 miles of each other. The Ravens also play the entire AFC East and NFC North this season, so they don't have to worry about traveling to the west coast.
Finally, the Ravens avoided playing any international games for the second year in a row. While international games are definitely a spectacle, the travel definitely takes its toll on teams.
Last season, the Ravens travelled a total 15,434 miles, with 30 percent of that total coming from a road game against the Chargers. They travelled 24,036 miles in 2023, when they not only faced the Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on the road, but also played the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The NFL will reveal its full 2025 schedule Wednesday night, so the Ravens won't have to wait much longer to find out when they're going where.
