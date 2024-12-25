Ravens Get Starting WR After Injury Scare
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will play against in Wednesday's game against the Houston Texans despite battling a shoulder injury. He was previously listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.
Flowers had a great performance in Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching five passes for 100 yards to surpass 1,000 yards on the season. On his last catch, a 49-yard beauty from Lamar Jackson, he took a big hit that appeared to be the source of his injury.
The second-year wideout missed practice on Sunday and Monday and was a limited participant on Tuesday, but head coach John Harbaugh was optimistic that he'd play. Sure enough, the Ravens' top receiver will suit up on Christmas Day.
Elsewhere, running back Justice Hill, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were previously ruled out with injury. A pair of rookies in outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac have been inactive for most of the season.
Safety Marcus Williams is a healthy scratch, as he has been for the past several weeks. However, running back Keaton Mitchell is active for the first time in a month, an expected move with Hill sidelined. Mitchell hasn't had much of a role in the offense this season, but the Ravens will likely need him to take some pressure off of Derrick Henry.
Kickoff from NRG Stadium is just over an hour away at 4:30 p.m. ET.
