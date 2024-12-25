Five Questions Ahead of Ravens vs. Texans
The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans faced off twice last season, first in the season opener and again in the divisional round. This season, the two AFC contenders get together for a Christmas Day clash in H-Town.
To help us preview the playoff rematch, we sat down with Houston Texans On SI writer Jeremy Brener ahead of the main event.
The Texans are AFC South champions once again, but it feels like many expected more out of them. What do you believe has gone right and wrong this season?
Jeremy: "They are a .600 team. They are good 60 percent of the time. It seems like they score on 3/5 drives, and they turn the ball over on one of the misses and punt it away on the other.
"They haven’t been dominant at any point this season, but they have potential. Injuries have ravaged the roster, but they are still standing atop the division thanks to a defense with a knack for turning the ball over and a weak division."
What matchup will you be watching for in this game?
Jeremy: "I’m excited to see how Lamar Jackson works against the Texans pass rush. If the Texans can find ways to contain Jackson, they will have a chance at pulling off the upset."
What’s a lesser-known aspect of the Texans that more people should know?
Jeremy: "Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter have been exceptional in their rookie season. Derek Stingley Jr. has been exceptional, but he’s got some strong teammates next to him. Bullock is tied with Stingley for the team lead in interceptions with five and Lassiter has three despite missing three games."
What must Houston do to upset Baltimore?
Jeremy: "They have to take care of the ball. C.J. Stroud has thrown 11 interceptions this season, including two last week against the Chiefs. If he can keep the ball in Houston’s hands, the Texans should be competitive with the Ravens and make it a close game."
What’s your prediction for this game?
"The Ravens could be playing for the AFC North crown in this game, and that’s far more motivating than the Texans, who don’t have much to lose or gain with the outcome.
"Ravens 27, Texans 23."
Be sure to check out our answers to Jeremy's questions over on his site.
