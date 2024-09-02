Ravens Get Great Injury News Ahead of Chiefs Game
The Baltimore Ravens' first injury report of the 2024 season is thankfully a small one.
Only two players appeared on Monday's report, both rookies. Running back Rasheen Ali was a limited participant in practice with a neck injury, while outside linebacker Adisa Isaac did not particpate with a hamstring injury.
Ali, a fifth-round pick from Marshall, has been out since the preseason opener on Aug. 9. In that game, he rushed for just 26 yards on 10 carries. Between his injury and underwhelming debut, Ali was at serious risk of being cut in favor of second-year pro Owen Wright, until he suffered a broken foot in the final preseason game. That said, Ali rushed for 2,809 yards and 39 touchdowns over the past three seasons, so maybe he can make some noise as the No. 3 back.
Isaac, a third-round pick from Penn State, has missed much of the offseason with injury. He was previously dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss rookie minicamp, OTAs, mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp, then once he came back, he suffered a hamstring injury in the opposite leg. The first-team All-Big Ten selection is coming off a strong 7.5-sack season, though he'll need to stay healthy if he hopes to translate that production to the NFL.
More notable than who's on the injury report is who isn't. Center Tyler Linderbaum practiced without a red non-contact jersey for the first time since returning from a neck injury last week, and him not appearing on the injury report is great news. Safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who missed Friday's practice for various reasons, were also not listed on the report.
The Ravens have had multiple times over the years where injuries pile up before the season even begins, but thankfully, that's not the case this time. Good thing too, as they'll need everyone they've got as they enter the belly of the beast on Thursday.
