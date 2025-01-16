Ravens Legend Named to College Football Hall of Fame
Haloti Ngata may not have quite the same icon status as his former teammates like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs, but make no mistake, he was a massive part of the Baltimore Ravens' defense for nearly a decade.
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Ngata quickly became a dominant force in the middle of the Ravens' defensive line. In nine years with the team, he accounted for 447 total tackles, 51 tackles for loss, 74 quarterback hits, 25.5 sacks, 32 passes defended and five interceptions. He earned five-straight Pro Bowl selections from 2009-2013, two first-team All-Pro selections in 2010 and 2011, and most importantly, helped Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.
Even before that, though, Ngata dominated in the college ranks with the Oregon Ducks. In 35 career-games, he racked up 151 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven blocked kicks. Despite missing the entire 2003 season due to injury, Ngata still racked up several honors throughout his collegiate career, even becoming the Pac-10 co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.
Ngata has already earned several honors after his collegiate career, and just earned the highest one of all. On Wednesday, the College Football Hall of Fame announced Ngata as part of its 2025 class, with him and others being inducted in December.
"Haloti Ngata's selection to the College Football Hall of Fame is a well-deserved recognition of his tremendous impact on college football and the University of Oregon football program," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. "During his time here, Haloti was a dominant force on the field, a leader in the locker room, and a role model for all.
"An outstanding human being who has always represented Oregon in a first-class manner, he truly defines what it means to be an all-American, and as a five-time Pro Bowler, he is also one of the most accomplished NFL players in Oregon history. Haloti is a true Duck legend, and we are proud to celebrate him, his incredible legacy, and this honor."
Ngata becomes the seventh player in Oregon history to be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor.
The Salt Lake City native also played for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles following his departure from Baltimore, but he's absolutely a Raven through-and-through.
