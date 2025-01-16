Ravens' Lamar Jackson Gets Brutally Honest About Josh Allen Rivalry
As two of greatest success stories from the 2018 NFL Draft, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have been compared to each other throughout their entire careers, but especially this year.
Jackson had one of the best seasons ever for a quarterback, throwing for 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions and posting a passer rating of 119.6, the fourth-highest in NFL history. The 28-year-old is already a two-time MVP, and with him earning first-team All-Pro honors again, it's very possible that he could win his third this season.
However, Allen has certainly made it a tough decision. He finished the season with 40 total touchdowns and played some unreal football over the latter half of the season, putting him in contention for his first-ever MVP award.
Now, the two are set to face off in one of the most-anticipated Divisional Round games in recent memory, and the rivalry is arguably at its fiercest. For Jackson, though, that's never been a priority.
"When we're older, we'll probably laugh about it, but right now, it's serious," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "I'm not laughing with you."
Jackson has been all business this year, and while it'd certainly be an honor to win his third MVP award, winning this game and eventually a Super Bowl is far more important.
The Ravens superstar has also been vocal about not talking with opposing players much during the season, and the same applies for Allen.
"I have probably seen Josh [Allen] early on in our career going to certain events around the Super Bowl time and stuff like that, but in the offseason, I don't really chill with people [in] the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks. Don't get me wrong, there's no problem or nothing like that, but we're competing with each other. I'm trying to beat you; I'm not trying to be your friend."
These two stars have met in the playoffs once before, with Allen's Bills winning 17-3 in the 2020 Divisional Round as Jackson threw a 101-yard pick-six. This time around, Jackson hopes to flip the script.
"I just saw it. I just saw a little clip they always like to post they like to throw that out there that little interception return. Yes, that's all I'm going to say about that though."
