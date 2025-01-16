Ravens, Bills Star QBs Will Always Be Linked
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have faced off several times before, including once in the playoffs, but the stakes have never been higher than in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.
First, both players are facing more pressure than ever to get to and win their first Super Bowls, and the fact that they'll have to go through each other to do it only adds to the drama. Second, these two will almost certainly be the top two in MVP voting, and after historic regular seasons, them squaring off in the playoffs makes for must-see television.
However, there's another connection between them: their status as two of the greatest success stories from the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen was drafted No. 7 overall that year, while Jackson went No. 32 overall at the end of the first round. There are plenty of outstanding players from that draft, but Allen and Jackson's outstanding careers ensure they'll always be tied together.
"They came out in the same draft [and have been] highly successful," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "They'll probably always be linked, yes."
Both players becoming some of the best quarterbacks in the league from the same draft class is impressive enough, but it's even more impressive that they both overcame serious doubts about their NFL viability. Allen faced numerous questions about his accuracy before the draft, but he's now among the league's best passers. Jackson faced questions about whether he could even play quarterback in the NFL, but he's now arguably the best dual-threat player the league has ever seen.
With both players dominating for so long, it's no secret why their teams have been among the AFC's elite.
"When you usually to get to this point, you got to have an elite quarterback," Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady said. "It's really hard to win in the NFL without that... as football fans, it's a treat to see two of the best go at it. But I think sometimes naturally for the quarterbacks in those roles, they don't think anything more than, 'Hey, I'm going against the defense and having to just get my mind right for that.'"
While fans argue back and forth over which one is better and/or deserves MVP this season, it's an absolute priviledge to watch two signal-callers at the top of their game face off in the postseason.
