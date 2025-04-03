Ravens Have Room For Improvement
The Baltimore Ravens have been good in the Lamar Jackson era, but they still have yet to win an AFC Championship and Super Bowl, which means they aren't where they want to be.
Luckily for the Ravens, the team still has a lot of room for growth and improvement.
"We're really looking to take the next step, the next iteration – 3.0 as we call it – to get this to the point where we're doing more things better," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Owner Meetings h/t BaltimoreRavens.com.
"We want to do more, and we want to do it fundamentally better. Those are two conflicting principles or goals sometimes, but you have to chase conflicting principles. You have to chase things that are seemingly at odds with one another to be highly successful, so we're trying to figure out ways to do that with the system, the way we're building the system, and I'm kind of excited about where we're going with that. I'm very excited, and the continuity is a big part of that."
That growth starts with Jackson, who is a two-time Most Valuable Player in the league, but still has ways in which he can improve his own game.
"He works hard, and he's got a growth mindset, and he wants to be better," Harbaugh said of Jackson.
"That's the thing. That's what I love about Lamar Jackson. He just wants to improve all the time. He's never satisfied, and he talks about winning the Super Bowl, and when he wins a Super Bowl – not if, but when he wins a Super Bowl – he's still not going to be satisfied. He's going to want to get another one, and that's just the way he's built."
The Ravens will look to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 13 years this upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!